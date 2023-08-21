IT'S ALIVE: Kacey Musgraves "Rainbow" (Glastonbury, 2022)

Happy birthday to Kacey Musgraves, born in Golden, Texas on this day in 1988! The country music star was bit by the music bug at an early age, and has shared that she wrote her first song at age 8. She toured the country as part of the children’s duo Texas Two Bits (along with Alina Tatum), and was even chosen to sing the national anthem at the 2002 Winter Olympics. At 14, her family funded her first album, and at 18 she relocated to Austin, Texas. The following year, she competed on Season 5 of the singing competition reality TV series Nashville Star, placing 7th.

Musgraves self-released a total of three albums before signing with Mercury Nashville in 2012 for the release of her major label debut Same Trailer Different Park. The release garnered critical acclaim and earned her several nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Grammy Awards. To date, she was won six Grammy Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards.

This video finds her performing her 2018 Golden Hour song "Rainbow" at last years Glastonbury Festival.