Music

Sixto "Sugar Man" Rodriguez dies at 81

Louisville Public Media
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT

Rodriguez, Detroit Singer-Songwriter Behind “Sugar Man,” Dies at 81

Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, known professionally as Rodriguez and the subject of the acclaimed 2012 documentary "Searching For Sugar Man," has reportedly died at age 81.

According to his official website:

“It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family. Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace.”

Music

