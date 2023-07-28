© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Lake Dreamland's "Omens" features an AI generated music video

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT

Lake Dreamland is a new musical project created by Louisville multi-instrumentalist Brian Healey (who also serves as keyboardist in Louisville-based electro-pop four piece The Pass). In this new project, Healey handles everything from from performing every instrument, to recording and production. A creator of true 502unes, Healey named the project after a local neighborhood where he lived for years.

For Lake Dreamland's debut single "Omens", he enlisted the help of Argentinian vocalist Pilar Icazuriaga. The addition takes the dreamy track to new heights, with Icazuriaga's voice as the anchor.

"Omens" arrived with a music video that Healey generated by using the song lyrics as AI prompts. It is the first of a handful of singles set to be released this summer. Watch the video here!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
