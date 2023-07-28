IT'S ALIVE: Joni Mitchell "Both Sides Now" (Newport Folk Festival, 2022)

Joni Mitchell's new live album Joni Mitchell at Newport is out today.

At last years Newport Folk Festival on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Mitchell gave a surprise concert alongside Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Lucius, and more. It was the folk icon's first full concert in over 20 years, and her first appearance at the festival since 1969. She performed some of her most memorable songs, including a tender rendition of "Both Sides Now" with Ben Asher on piano and the others singing background harmonies.

Everyone on stage is certain to remember this moment for the rest of their lives. Watch here.