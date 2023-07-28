© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Joni Mitchell "Both Sides Now" (Newport Folk Festival, 2022)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Joni Mitchell's new live album Joni Mitchell at Newport is out today.

At last years Newport Folk Festival on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Mitchell gave a surprise concert alongside Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Lucius, and more. It was the folk icon's first full concert in over 20 years, and her first appearance at the festival since 1969. She performed some of her most memorable songs, including a tender rendition of "Both Sides Now" with Ben Asher on piano and the others singing background harmonies.

Everyone on stage is certain to remember this moment for the rest of their lives. Watch here.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

