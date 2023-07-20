© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Blur "Parklife" (London, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Blur is set to release their first album in eight years tomorrow. The Ballad of Darren is their ninth studio album, and the band celebrated its anticipated arrival this week with BBC Radio 2 at the New Broadcasting House in London.

One of the highlights of the show was a throwback moment to their 1994 album Parklife. The verses of the title track are famously narrated by English actor Phil Daniels, who made a special cameo and performed his part. Watch the unforgettable moment here!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

