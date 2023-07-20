IT'S ALIVE: Blur "Parklife" (London, 2023)

Blur is set to release their first album in eight years tomorrow. The Ballad of Darren is their ninth studio album, and the band celebrated its anticipated arrival this week with BBC Radio 2 at the New Broadcasting House in London.

One of the highlights of the show was a throwback moment to their 1994 album Parklife. The verses of the title track are famously narrated by English actor Phil Daniels, who made a special cameo and performed his part. Watch the unforgettable moment here!