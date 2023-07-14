© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Yusuf / Cat Stevens "Wild World" (Glastonbury, 2023)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Yusuf / Cat Stevens released his most recent album King of a Land last month. It is his 17th studio album and follows 2020's Tea for the Tillerman 2, a reimagining of his iconic 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman. It was that album, released over 50 years ago now, with support of the lead single "Wild World", that helped to make Stevens a global success. This clip finds him at this year's Glastonbury Festival performing his breakout hit.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

