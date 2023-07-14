IT'S ALIVE: Yusuf / Cat Stevens "Wild World" (Glastonbury, 2023)

Yusuf / Cat Stevens released his most recent album King of a Land last month. It is his 17th studio album and follows 2020's Tea for the Tillerman 2, a reimagining of his iconic 1970 album Tea for the Tillerman. It was that album, released over 50 years ago now, with support of the lead single "Wild World", that helped to make Stevens a global success. This clip finds him at this year's Glastonbury Festival performing his breakout hit.