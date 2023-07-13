IT'S ALIVE: Meshell Ndegeocello "Clear Water" (2023)

Meshell Ndegeocello is in the wake of her most recent release, a musically rich album titled The Omnichord Real Book. It is her first album since 2018's Ventriloquism and her first release on the prestigious Blue Note Records jazz label. Produced by Josh Johnson, it features a wide range of guest on an array of different instruments.

The track "Clear Water" features drummer Deantoni Parks, guitarist Jeff Parker, and vocalist Sanford Biggers. This studio performance finds them all among others breathing even more life into the composition. It is an impressive display of musicianship and artistic community.