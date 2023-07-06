© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Hillary Horner tells the truth on her single "Liars"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published July 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT

Hillary Horner is a Louisville, KY native who recently released her debut EP Hell Town. The title comes from the Appalachian town of Front Royal, Virginia, which Horner shared is "lovingly nicknamed Hell Town." The small town is home to much of Horner's family and close friends, who she cites as her primary inspiration.

The 6-track offering was recorded in Columbia, KY at Redbrick Studio with the help of Grammy award-winning musician and producer Mark Prentice. The result is 24 minutes spent inside Horner's mind; she addresses "themes of growing up, letting go, and always hoping for peace in the midst of suffering," all set to a soothing, intimate country/folk soundtrack.

Listen to her single "Liars" above, and stream the entire Hell Town EP below!

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

