IT'S ALIVE: Elmiene "Marking My Time" (Later... with Jools Holland, 2023)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Elmiene is a British-Sudanese singer-songwriter with an unexpectedly promising career in music. Just a couple of years ago in 2021, a video of him covering D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does It Feel?)" went viral and led to string of life-changing opportunities. His very first single "Golden" was first widely heard at late fashion designer Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show in Miami, and put a spotlight on Elmiene that he never saw coming.
He told Crack Magazine, “I had a plan for myself that I was very content with: I was going to get a security guard license and then just do odd jobs.” The plan obviously took a new turn, and Elmiene released his debut EP EL-MEAN this spring. This video finds the up-and-comer performing his song "Marking My Time" on a recent airing of Later... with Jools Holland.