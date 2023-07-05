IT'S ALIVE: Elmiene "Marking My Time" (Later... with Jools Holland, 2023)

Elmiene is a British-Sudanese singer-songwriter with an unexpectedly promising career in music. Just a couple of years ago in 2021, a video of him covering D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does It Feel?)" went viral and led to string of life-changing opportunities. His very first single "Golden" was first widely heard at late fashion designer Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show in Miami, and put a spotlight on Elmiene that he never saw coming.

He told Crack Magazine, “I had a plan for myself that I was very content with: I was going to get a security guard license and then just do odd jobs.” The plan obviously took a new turn, and Elmiene released his debut EP EL-MEAN this spring. This video finds the up-and-comer performing his song "Marking My Time" on a recent airing of Later... with Jools Holland.