IT'S ALIVE: Lucinda Williams "Car Wheel on a Gravel Road" (Austin, TX 1998)

Lucinda Williams released her fifth studio album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road today in 1998. The critically acclaimed album earned the singer-songwriter the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1999, and the no. 98 spot on the 2020 revision of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Car Wheels on a Gravel Road was her first album to be certified gold, and remains her best-selling album to date.

The same year of the album's release, Williams performed a 16 song set in an appearance on Austin City Limits, and fans were treated in 2005 when the set was released on DVD as Lucinda Williams - Live from Austin, TX. This video clip finds Williams during that set, performing the title track of Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.