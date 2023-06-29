IT'S ALIVE: Paul Simon "Kodachrome" (Hyde Park, London 2012)

Today is National Camera Day! This is a day when we can celebrate the magic of photography and its importance in documenting and enhancing the human experience. The history of the camera dates back centuries, but it was in the late 1800's that George Eastman developed photographic film and, in 1888, offered a camera he called the "Kodak" for sale for the first time.

Camera's have continued to become an invaluable part of human history, and now, everyday life. Our lives are filled with images, and many of us have a high quality digital camera on us at all times. Now, nostalgia is always at our fingertips.

Paul Simon dove deep into the feeling of nostalgia with his 1973 song "Kodachrome", named after an early brand of Kodak film. Watch him perform the classic tune at the 2012 Hard Rock Calling Festival in London in Hyde Park.