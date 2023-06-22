IT'S ALIVE: Joni Mitchell & Brandi Carlile "A Case of You" (Newport Folk Festival, 2022)

Joni Mitchell released her fourth album Blue on this day in 1971. The seminal work was written and produced entirely by Mitchell, and is regularly regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time. The Rolling Stone placed it at number 3 on their 2020 “500 Greatest Albums of All Time (the highest placement for a woman), and NPR chose it as the greatest album of all time made by a woman.

At last years Newport Folk Festival on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Mitchell gave a surprise concert alongside Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Lucius, and more. It was the folk icon's first full concert in over 20 years, and her first appearance at the festival since 1969. She performed some of her most memorable songs, including a stunning rendition of "A Case of You" with Brandi Carlile. Some of their fellow musicians watched in tears.

The entire performance is set to be released on the live album At Newport on July 28.