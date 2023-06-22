© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Coda Battousai paints a dreamlike soundscape on "Uvod"

By Otis Junior
Published June 22, 2023

Louisville musician Coda Battousai recently shared a new single called "Uvod". We last heard from the multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter after he released his 2021 EP (titled EP) and the single "Brooklyn".

His new single "Uvod" is another track that the skilled producer crafted from the ground up; this time he enlisted the help of fellow Louisvillian Ellie Ruth. A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist in her own right, Ruth offered her skills as a string player to take Battousai's track to a new plane.

Listen to Coda Battousai's new single "Uvod" here!

