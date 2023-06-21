© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Ella Fitzgerald & the Tee Carson Trio "Summertime" (Germany, 1968)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is the first day of summer! The Summer Solstice officially occurs this year at 10:58 am ET, making today the longest day of the year.

Summer and music have always been the perfect team. The warmth brings people outside, and music festivals and outdoor concerts bloom. The summer brings energy and life, and it's the time when most artists are on the road. Summer's favorable qualities have made it the subject of countless songs, and the setting of the warmest musical memories.

One of the most famous songs of summer is "Summertime" from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. It is originally performed by the character Clara as a lullaby to her baby, but gained it's own life as a popular jazz standard. Here, Ella Fitzgerald performs a haunting rendition with the Tee Carson Trio in Germany in 1965.

Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
