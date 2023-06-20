IT'S ALIVE: The B-52's "Love Shack" (1989)

The B-52's released their signature song “Love Shack” today in 1989. Frontman Fred Schneider spoke about a Georgia club named Hawaiian Ha-Le that inspired the song saying, "It was an African-American club that had a lot of good shows. It looked like a shack, you wouldn't expect it to be what it was, and when you opened the door, it was a wild band playing.”

Cindy Wilson added, "It used to be this funky building with a tin roof that was old and rusty. They would have Soul Train lines."

“Love Shack” was considered a comeback hit for them at the time, after their popularity waned and guitarist Ricky Wilson passed away in 1985. The song went on to be their first Top 40 hit, and remained a staple in their shows. This clip shows one of the earliest performances of the tune on the year of its release.

