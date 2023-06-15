IT'S ALIVE: Marvin Gaye "Let's Get It On" (Amsterdam, 1976)

Marvin Gaye released the title track and lead single to his 1973 album Let's Get It On 50 years ago today. The album followed his highly successful breakthrough album What's Going On in 1971, and the soundtrack to the film Trouble Man in 1972.

In the wake of the success of his most recent releases, Gaye worked his way out of a bout of writer's block to produce one of the most influential soul albums of all time. The lead single became the highest selling Motown release in the United States at the time, and the second highest selling single of 1973.

This video finds Marvin Gaye a few years later performing the iconic tune Amsterdam.