© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Marvin Gaye "Let's Get It On" (Amsterdam, 1976)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Marvin Gaye released the title track and lead single to his 1973 album Let's Get It On 50 years ago today. The album followed his highly successful breakthrough album What's Going On in 1971, and the soundtrack to the film Trouble Man in 1972.

In the wake of the success of his most recent releases, Gaye worked his way out of a bout of writer's block to produce one of the most influential soul albums of all time. The lead single became the highest selling Motown release in the United States at the time, and the second highest selling single of 1973.

This video finds Marvin Gaye a few years later performing the iconic tune Amsterdam.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.