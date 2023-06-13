IT'S ALIVE: Weezer "Say It Ain't So" (Los Angeles, 2015)

Today, musician Rivers Cuomo is 53 years old. The singer, songwriter, and front man for the band Weezer has led the group through over 15 full length albums, and released a short series of his own albums.

Cuomo was born in New York City in 1970, and his family settled in Connecticut after a few years of living in Buddhist communities in the Northeastern US. He played in several bands in the 1980s, including a glam metal band he started called Avant Garde. After they broke up in 1990, Cuomo began writing future Weezer compositions while working as a roadie and employee at Tower Records.

In 1992, he teamed up with drummer Patrick Wilson, bassist Matt Sharp and guitarist Jason Cropper, and Weezer was born. They released their debut self-titled album (also known as the "Blue Album" in 1994, and went on to become alt-rock icons. This performance showcases the band playing the third single from that album, "Say It Ain't So".