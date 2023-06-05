© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Radiohead "Knives Out" (Later with Jools Holland, 2001)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published June 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Radiohead released their fifth album Amnesiac on this day in 2001. The album closely follows its predecessor Kid A, both of which were recorded during the same sessions with producer Nigel Godrich in 1999-2000. The two albums transformed the landscape of Radiohead’s sound and initially polarized listeners who were first introduced to their more straightforward rock sound in the 90s.

After releasing Kid A without promotional singles, the band supported Amnesiac with the singles “Pyramid Song” and “Knives Out.” This clip finds them performing the second single during an appearance on Later with Jools Holland.

