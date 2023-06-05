IT'S ALIVE: Radiohead "Knives Out" (Later with Jools Holland, 2001)

Radiohead released their fifth album Amnesiac on this day in 2001. The album closely follows its predecessor Kid A, both of which were recorded during the same sessions with producer Nigel Godrich in 1999-2000. The two albums transformed the landscape of Radiohead’s sound and initially polarized listeners who were first introduced to their more straightforward rock sound in the 90s.

After releasing Kid A without promotional singles, the band supported Amnesiac with the singles “Pyramid Song” and “Knives Out.” This clip finds them performing the second single during an appearance on Later with Jools Holland.