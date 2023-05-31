IT'S ALIVE: Lucius "Wonderful (The Way I Feel)" (Washington, D.C., 2016)

My Morning Jacket released their sixth album Circuital on this day in 2011. The album was recorded here in Louisville, KY inside a church gymnasium with the help of producer Tucker Martine. A few of the songs were originally written by Jim James for muppet band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and the 2011 film The Muppets, including the title track and the standout deep cut “Wonderful (The Way I Feel).”

In 2016, Lucius performed a concert for the NPR Music Front Row series, and held an online poll allowing their fans to choose their encore song. The winner was the Circuital track “Wonderful,” and their interpretation of the tune is, well… wonderful.