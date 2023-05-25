© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Shelby Lore doesn't stumble on the new single "Trip & Fall"

Louisville Public Media
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT

Shelby Lore is rock trio based in Eastern Kentucky with a new single out titled "Trip & Fall." Tyler Kiser provides bass and harmony for the band, alongside drummer Luke Estep. The band's namesake Shelby Lore leads the group on guitar and vocals.

Lore draws from a number of influences, from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Social Distortion, to Stevie Ray Vaughan and even Waylon Jennings when crafting music for the band. He formed the group in 2019 and they released their first album No Name Town in 2020, followed by Great Unknown the next year.

Their new single "Trip & Fall" is a high energy ride with psychedelic music breaks and soaring guitar riffs. Take a listen here!

