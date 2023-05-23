IT'S ALIVE: Maxwell "This Woman's Work" (New York, 1997)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
Today we celebrate singer-songwriter and neo-soul pioneer Maxwell. He was born Gerald Maxwell Rivera on this day in 1973. The Brooklyn, NY native began writing music at 17, and landed a recording contract with Columbia Records in 1994 after building a reputation playing around New York City. With the successful release of his first three albums between 1996 and 2001, Maxwell became one of the defining artists of the neo-soul genre, along with artists like Erykah Badu and D'Angelo.
On his third album Now, Maxwell includes one cover: a soulful rendition of the 1988 Kate Bush song “This Woman’s Work.” This video finds him performing the song during his MTV Unplugged concert in 1997. His band includes a harpist and a string section, and their handling of this song is particularly ethereal.