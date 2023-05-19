© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Andy Rourke of The Smiths has died at 59

Published May 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT
andy-rourke-grammy_6160130.jpg

The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died at age 59 following a battle with cancer. Former bandmate Johnny Marr announced his passing:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Revisit Kyle Meredith's interview with Rourke below.

And here's a live one where Andy joined Marr on stage at Lollapalooza.

