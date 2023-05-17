Taylor Katherine tries to kick love on "Sober Up"

Taylor Katherine is a singer-songwriter based in Louisville, KY who recently released her debut single "Sober Up."

The country/bluegrass artist discovered her passion for this particular type of expression not very long ago. She shared, "I started playing and writing during the pandemic when I lost my service industry job, and it's slowly taken off from there."

Taylor Katherine is a newcomer to the music industry, but is no stranger to the world of music. During her time attending Georgetown College, she studied classical vocal performance before finding a home with folk music. She said, "If you had told me 15 years ago that I would be singing and writing country and bluegrass tunes, I would have called you crazy."

On the new track, she played ukulele and recruited fellow Louisvillians Katie Didit, Steph Kidd, and Dakota Blankenbaker on upright bass, mandolin, and guitar, respectively. Recorded in Louisville's La La Land Studios, the result was Taylor Katherine's debut single "Sober Up."