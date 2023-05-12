IT'S ALIVE: Dionne Warwick "Walk On By" (Belgium, 1964)

Today we celebrate composer, songwriter, and producer Burt Bacharach. He grew up in Queens, New York and came from a creative family, discovering a love for jazz music as a teenager. After being drafted into the US Army in 1950 and serving for two years, Bacharach immediately embarked on his musical journey.

In 1957, he met lyricist Hal David, beginning a highly successful longtime partnership. It was 1961 when Bacharach discovered singer Dionne Warwick. The music they created together would become some of the most defining work for each of their careers, and within 20 years, Warwick's recordings of his music sold over 12 million copies. This unique performance finds Warwick in an intimate Belgian club singing Bacharach and David's "Walk On By."