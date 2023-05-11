IT'S ALIVE: Bob Marley "Is This Love" (Dortmund, Germany, 1980)

Today we remember Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter Robert Nesta Marley, known professionally as Bob Marley. In his short life, the reggae pioneer became one of the most influential and iconic artists of the genre. A highly spiritual individual, the content of his music also made him an icon of the Rastafari religious and social movement. He passed away on this day in 1981, after a battle with a type of malignant melanoma that began under a toenail.

That previous summer, Bob Marley & the Wailers completed The Uprising Tour in Europe. Their stop at Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle on June 13 was filmed for German music TV series Rockpalast, and this video finds them there performing the Bob Marley classic "Is This Love."