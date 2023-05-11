© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Bob Marley "Is This Love" (Dortmund, Germany, 1980)

Otis Junior
Published May 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we remember Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter Robert Nesta Marley, known professionally as Bob Marley. In his short life, the reggae pioneer became one of the most influential and iconic artists of the genre. A highly spiritual individual, the content of his music also made him an icon of the Rastafari religious and social movement. He passed away on this day in 1981, after a battle with a type of malignant melanoma that began under a toenail.

That previous summer, Bob Marley & the Wailers completed The Uprising Tour in Europe. Their stop at Dortmund’s Westfalenhalle on June 13 was filmed for German music TV series Rockpalast, and this video finds them there performing the Bob Marley classic "Is This Love."

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
