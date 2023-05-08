IT'S ALIVE: The Beatles "Get Back" (London, 1969)

The Beatles shared their twelfth and final studio album Let It Be on this day in 1970. The rock icons had officially and publicly called it quits about a month before the release. Throughout the making of the album, it was clear that the breakup of the band was imminent, and George Harrison even temporarily left the group in the midst of the process.

Harrison agreed to return if the band returned to their own Apple Studio to complete the album. That reunion led to a single rooftop concert that has become a highlight of Beatles history. This video finds them there performing "Get Back," which was originally intended to be the album's title track.

