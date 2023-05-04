© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

IT'S ALIVE: Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings "Get Up and Get Out" (Apollo Theatre, 2014)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today we celebrate the late soul star Sharon Jones. She is known as the firecracker frontwoman of the band Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings. Jones achieved her success later than most, releasing her first album in her 40s. Her first album with the Dap Kings came during her late 40s, and she spent her 50s sharing her boundless spirit on stages across the world.

This video finds Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings at The Daptone Super Soul Revue, celebrating 20 years of Daptone Records. This performance of "Get Up and Get Out" is almost more of a spiritual experience than a concert.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
