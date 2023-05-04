IT'S ALIVE: Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings "Get Up and Get Out" (Apollo Theatre, 2014)

Today we celebrate the late soul star Sharon Jones. She is known as the firecracker frontwoman of the band Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings. Jones achieved her success later than most, releasing her first album in her 40s. Her first album with the Dap Kings came during her late 40s, and she spent her 50s sharing her boundless spirit on stages across the world.

This video finds Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings at The Daptone Super Soul Revue, celebrating 20 years of Daptone Records. This performance of "Get Up and Get Out" is almost more of a spiritual experience than a concert.