© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Lily Allen "Somewhere Only We Know" (London, 2013)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT

Today we celebrate the birthday of singer-songwriter Lily Allen. The London artist was signed to Regal Records in 2005 at 20 years old, and used her influence on MySpace to strengthen her marketability. Her social media success led to the release of her debut album Alright, Still in 2006. She took a musical hiatus in 2009 after the album It's Not Me It's You, and returned with the release of Sheezus in 2013.

This video finds Allen that same year performing with Tim Rice-Oxley of the English band Keane. Allen included the Keane original "Somewhere Only We Know" as a bonus track on the Sheezus album. Here, they play the song at Coldplay's Under 1 Roof fundraiser for Kids Company in London.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior