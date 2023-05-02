IT'S ALIVE: Lily Allen "Somewhere Only We Know" (London, 2013)

Today we celebrate the birthday of singer-songwriter Lily Allen. The London artist was signed to Regal Records in 2005 at 20 years old, and used her influence on MySpace to strengthen her marketability. Her social media success led to the release of her debut album Alright, Still in 2006. She took a musical hiatus in 2009 after the album It's Not Me It's You, and returned with the release of Sheezus in 2013.

This video finds Allen that same year performing with Tim Rice-Oxley of the English band Keane. Allen included the Keane original "Somewhere Only We Know" as a bonus track on the Sheezus album. Here, they play the song at Coldplay's Under 1 Roof fundraiser for Kids Company in London.