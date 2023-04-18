IT'S ALIVE: Rush "Tom Sawyer" (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2013)

Ten years ago today, Rush was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Also among thee honorees were Quincy Jones, Heart, blues guitarist Albert King, producer Lou Adler, Public Enemy, Randy Newman, and Donna Summer. While it's a big night to anyone being recognized in the ceremony, it was an especially big night for Rush.

Faithful Rush fans spent years and years disappointed in the fact that the Canadian trio had not been inducted into the prestigious league of artists. When the night finally came, the band did not disappoint. This performance of "Tom Sawyer" further solidifies their place in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.