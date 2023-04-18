© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Rush "Tom Sawyer" (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2013)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Ten years ago today, Rush was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Also among thee honorees were Quincy Jones, Heart, blues guitarist Albert King, producer Lou Adler, Public Enemy, Randy Newman, and Donna Summer. While it's a big night to anyone being recognized in the ceremony, it was an especially big night for Rush.

Faithful Rush fans spent years and years disappointed in the fact that the Canadian trio had not been inducted into the prestigious league of artists. When the night finally came, the band did not disappoint. This performance of "Tom Sawyer" further solidifies their place in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior