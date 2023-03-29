IT'S ALIVE: Labelle "Lady Marmalade" (The Midnight Special, 1980)

Legendary soul group Labelle scored a number-one hit on the singles chart today in 1975 with their signature song "Lady Marmalade." The song was included on their 1974 album Nightbirds. The release served as a turning point in the group's career, as they adopted a flamboyant glam-rock image and leaned into a more funk-influenced production style. Working with New Orleans producer Allen Toussaint, they created their most successful album of all time.

This performance finds them a few years later on an airing of Burt Sugarman's The Midnight Special. Introduced by Earth Wind and Fire's Maurice White, the trio goes on to serve an electric and unforgettable rendition of the provocative tune.