Louisville river folk duo The Crosswalks have made their official debut

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT

The Crosswalks are a river folk duo based in Louisville, KY with a brand new EP out now. The 5-track self-titled collection is the first official release from the acoustic team made of musicians Kelly Newton and Hippyhead. They have been making music together and separately for years, and officially came together as the Crosswalks in 2015. Their indie Americana tunes tell "stories of love, hope, happiness, and sorrow."

Listen to their full EP below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
