IT'S ALIVE: Kimbra "Plain Gold Ring" (Sing Sing Studios, 2011)

New Zealand singer-songwriter Kimbra is 33 years old today. In 2011, she released her debut album Vows, and collaborated with Belgian-Australian musician Gotye on his single “Somebody That I Used to Know.” The song earned the duo two Grammy’s at the 55th Grammy Awards, including the coveted Record of the Year (Kimbra was only the third New Zealand singer to win a Grammy).

Vows included a cover of Nina Simone's haunting tune "Plain Gold Ring." In a special edition of the album, Kimbra performed five of the songs live at Sing Sing Studios, and her performance of the Nina Simone classic gave it a whole new identity.