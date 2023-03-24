Kevin Niehoff wears his heart on his sleeve in his new single "Distant"

Louisville singer-songwriter Kevin Niehoff recently shared a new single called "Distant." It's a relatable pop-influenced tune that deals with that feeling when the lines of communication in your romantic relationship aren't totally clear. Since we last heard from Niehoff, he shared a full length album titled Degrees of Separation; this new single is his first new music since the February 2022 release. Niehoff recorded the entire song in his home studio, and had a local buddy handle the mixing and mastering: a true 502une!