Music

IT'S ALIVE: Muse "Starlight" (Rome Olympic Stadium, 2013)

By Otis Junior
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Ten years ago, Muse was in the midst of touring for their sixth studio album The 2nd Law. That summer saw the European stadium leg of the tour, which was referred to as The Unsustainable Tour. That string of shows would be the band’s biggest stadium tour to date, and featured a stop at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on July 6.

For this show, Muse brought a massive audio and video crew to capture the milestone of a concert, and shared it on the live album and video Live at Rome Olympic Stadium. They played to a sea of 60,963 people, a number that is hard to conceptualize until you actually see the footage. This expertly shot clip of the song “Starlight” transports you back almost ten years and places you directly in the middle of a magical moment.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
