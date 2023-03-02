Nat turns dreams into reality in her newest single "DREAM FUEL"

Nat is a 22-year-old singer-songwriter based in Louisville, KY with a new single called "DREAM FUEL." The New Jersey native relocated during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to attend the University of Louisville. She shared the catchy "glitz-pop" tune ahead of the release of her next album TWENTYTWO, which she co-produced.

She has an intentional style of lyric writing that provides her and the listener with a special sense of personal power. Nat said, “I started taking songwriting more seriously when I realized I could implement manifestation within my lyrics. For me, it’s like writing in a journal, only better, because now when someone sings along to my song, not only are they manifesting for me, but also for themselves.”

Listen to Nat's new single "DREAM FUEL" here!