IT'S ALIVE: The Rolling Stones "Not Fade Away" (The Mike Douglas Show, 1964)
On this day in 1964, brand new band The Rolling Stones appeared on The Mike Douglas Show to promote their very first US single, a cover of Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away." Knowing what we know now about the legendary rockers, it's amazing to see them at this stage in their career; when asked how long they've been together, Mick Jagger answers, "eighteen months."
Even then, they had already made an undeniable mark on their audiences. Before the performance, there is a short interview with Douglas, including a segment where a handful of ecstatic female fans can hardly contain their excitement when introduced directly to the band. It was clear that they were on their way.