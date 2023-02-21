IT'S ALIVE: Simon & Garfunkel "The Sound of Silence" (Madison Square Garden, 2009)

In 2009, there was a two-day concert event at Madison Square Garden celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Crosby, Stills and Nash, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Jeff Beck, Metallica and U2 all performed to a crowd of over 20,00 people.

1990 inductees Simon & Garfunkel opened their set with a tender rendition of their 1964 classic "The Sound of Silence." Taken from their debut album Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., it's one of those songs that seems to only get better with time.