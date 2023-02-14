IT'S ALIVE: Prince "I Would Die 4 U" (Syracuse, 1985)

Watching Prince perform at the height of promoting Purple Rain is one of those stories that audience members probably tell as often as they get the chance. This particular performance in Syracuse in 1985 is easily something you could never forget.

Prince is dressed head to toe in white lace, draped in a white cape that he tosses not longer after saying to the audience, "Now, watch me dance!" After that point, he's in high gear until the end of the video, featuring all of the spinning, shuffling, and gyrating he became known for. It makes you wonder if the audience members that you see in various close-ups knew that they were witnessing music history.