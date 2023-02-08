Marygolds have stepped onto the scene with a new double single

Marygolds is a new garage rock quartet based in Louisville, KY. They recently hit the scene with the release of a new double single titled Live at Hidden Hills Apiary, which includes an A-side titled "Time Machine" along with the track "Kids."

The band shared that they "wanted to capture the magic of [their] live sound," so opted for straightforward live takes of their new tunes. They chose to visit Hidden Hills Apiary, not for the bees, flowers, and plants, but for a unique, natural backdrop for their music.

Watch performances of "Time Machine" and "Kids" below.