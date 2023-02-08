© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Marygolds have stepped onto the scene with a new double single

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST

Marygolds is a new garage rock quartet based in Louisville, KY. They recently hit the scene with the release of a new double single titled Live at Hidden Hills Apiary, which includes an A-side titled "Time Machine" along with the track "Kids."

The band shared that they "wanted to capture the magic of [their] live sound," so opted for straightforward live takes of their new tunes. They chose to visit Hidden Hills Apiary, not for the bees, flowers, and plants, but for a unique, natural backdrop for their music.

Watch performances of "Time Machine" and "Kids" below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
