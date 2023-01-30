© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Roomie McGee provides Familliar Sights and Sounds on his new EP

Published January 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST

Roomie McGee is a new musical project from the mind of Louisville-based artist Alex Haydon. As Roomie McGee, Haydon just released the EP Familiar Sights and Sounds; it is the first official release under the moniker.

Familiar Sights and Sounds is a gentle and intimate listen supported by acoustic and ambient soundscapes; they provide an ideal framework for Haydon's carefully-placed vocals. Take a listen to the track "Me Asombra" here.

