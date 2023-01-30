IT'S ALIVE: Ruth Brown "Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean" (Apollo Theater, 1954)

Ruth Brown was born on this day (some sources also say January 12) in 1928, and this 1954 performance of "Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean" is just as alive today as it ever was. This particular performance happened at one of the earliest iterations of the legendary series Showtime at the Apollo at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem.

If you listen to the studio recorded version of the song, the first thing you notice from the live performance is how Paul Williams and his band play a much faster version. This lively rendition suits Brown perfectly, and she provides a cheeky, energetic show.