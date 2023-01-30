© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Ruth Brown "Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean" (Apollo Theater, 1954)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Ruth Brown was born on this day (some sources also say January 12) in 1928, and this 1954 performance of "Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean" is just as alive today as it ever was. This particular performance happened at one of the earliest iterations of the legendary series Showtime at the Apollo at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem.

If you listen to the studio recorded version of the song, the first thing you notice from the live performance is how Paul Williams and his band play a much faster version. This lively rendition suits Brown perfectly, and she provides a cheeky, energetic show.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.
