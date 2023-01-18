© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Young Romantics let their "Hair Down" in a groovy new single

By Otis Junior
Published January 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST
Young Romantics is a new band based in Bowling Green, KY with a new single called "Hair Down." It is the newest release in a string of singles leading up to their debut full-length album.

The band recorded their album early last year in Franklin, KY, in a rubber-band-factory-turned-recording-studio called Thunder Sound Studio. The singles "Fast Dancing in a Freezing Room" and "Gorgeous" were released late last year.

Listen to Young Romantics' newest single "Hair Down" below.

Otis Junior
Otis Junior
