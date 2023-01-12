© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Sydney Sleadd tackles fragility in her new single "Without a Trace"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published January 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
via YouTube

Sydney Sleadd has returned with a new single called "Without a Trace." We last heard from the Louisville musician when she released the single "Four Letter Word," which came at the end of a musical hiatus where she let go of her previous moniker Alabama Brown.

Sleadd's new single "Without a Trace" arrived with a cinematic music video that is, at once, beautiful to look at and hard to watch. The growing intensity of the song is supported with great acting, dramatic slow-motion shots, and an elegantly arranged table setting that may or may not fall victim to a Louisville Slugger by the video's end.

Watch and listen to Sydney Sleadd's new single "Without a Trace" below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
