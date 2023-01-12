Sydney Sleadd tackles fragility in her new single "Without a Trace"

Sydney Sleadd has returned with a new single called "Without a Trace." We last heard from the Louisville musician when she released the single "Four Letter Word," which came at the end of a musical hiatus where she let go of her previous moniker Alabama Brown.

Sleadd's new single "Without a Trace" arrived with a cinematic music video that is, at once, beautiful to look at and hard to watch. The growing intensity of the song is supported with great acting, dramatic slow-motion shots, and an elegantly arranged table setting that may or may not fall victim to a Louisville Slugger by the video's end.

Watch and listen to Sydney Sleadd's new single "Without a Trace" below.