Melia Kreiling on how the music of Nick Cave & Patti Smith has influenced her acting

Melia Kreiling gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about Mammals, a new Prime Video series that finds her opposite James Cordan in a dark comedy drama which explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships and holds plenty of jaw-dropping twists and turns. The actress walks us through her getting the script and first reactions she had, its ability to provide a space for conversation, and who the hero of the story might be. Kreiling also tells us about how the art of kintsugi has influenced her as well as the music of Nick Cave and Patti Smith.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the trailer below.