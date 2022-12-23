© 2022 Louisville Public Media

89.3 WFPL News
Music

Logan Leet conquers writer's block in new single "Zelda"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
Cover Art

Logan Leet is a multi-instrumentalist based in Louisville with a new single called "Zelda." The Kentucky native has a diverse musical background, having been formally trained to play oboe and clarinet. Leet suggests that his musical perspective "may be explained by his growing up playing in a symphony orchestra while also fronting a rock band."

On his new single "Zelda," Leet wrote "about the travails of writer's block while staying in lyricist Oscar Hammerstein's house." Listen to the new single below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
