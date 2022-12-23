Logan Leet conquers writer's block in new single "Zelda"

Logan Leet is a multi-instrumentalist based in Louisville with a new single called "Zelda." The Kentucky native has a diverse musical background, having been formally trained to play oboe and clarinet. Leet suggests that his musical perspective "may be explained by his growing up playing in a symphony orchestra while also fronting a rock band."

On his new single "Zelda," Leet wrote "about the travails of writer's block while staying in lyricist Oscar Hammerstein's house." Listen to the new single below.