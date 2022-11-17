© 2022 Louisville Public Media

New Louisville band LUX shared their first EP Dirty Mirrors

By Otis Junior
Published November 17, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST
LUX is a new band based in Louisville with a new EP out called Dirty Mirrors. The 3-song release follows their debut single "Starspring," released earlier this year.

The Louisville rockers are celebrating the release of Dirty Mirrors with a release show this Friday, November 18 at Portal in the Portland neighborhood. They've invited fellow Louisvillians Thee Tabs, Anemic Royalty, and Sunshine to contribute to the celebration.

Listen to LUX's new EP Dirty Mirrors below.

