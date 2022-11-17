New Louisville band LUX shared their first EP Dirty Mirrors

LUX is a new band based in Louisville with a new EP out called Dirty Mirrors. The 3-song release follows their debut single "Starspring," released earlier this year.

The Louisville rockers are celebrating the release of Dirty Mirrors with a release show this Friday, November 18 at Portal in the Portland neighborhood. They've invited fellow Louisvillians Thee Tabs, Anemic Royalty, and Sunshine to contribute to the celebration.

Listen to LUX's new EP Dirty Mirrors below.