Sunshine shared their intense new single "Golden Shore"

By Otis Junior
Published November 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST
Louisville band Sunshine have just shared their newest single "Golden Shore." We first heard from the experimental punk rockers earlier this year when they shared their eponymous debut album. They have since pressed the album onto vinyl records you can find in local record shops or at the band's shows.

The self-described “alternative/experimental/jazz punk band" delivered their unique style again on the new track, and they'll be contributing that style to the 2nd Annual Sweater Fest at Headliners Music Hall on December 17. Listen to Sunshine's newest single "Golden Shore" below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
