© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Louisville native B.E.L. paints a picture with his new album Vignette

By Otis Junior
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
vignette
Album Art
/

B.E.L. is the moniker of Louisville native Rick DeChurch, who just released his new album Vignette.

DeChurch is was born and raised in Louisville's east end; after graduating from high school in the mid-80s, he and his band Canticle relocated to Seattle to insert themselves into the thriving grunge scene of the time. He later formed a longtime partnership with Kristen Barry, who was signed to Virgin Records in the mid-90s. After touring with her band, DeChurch pursued releasing music of his own under the name B.E.L.

Vignette is the newest release from the Seattle-based Louisville native. Listen to the new album from B.E.L. below.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior