Louisville native B.E.L. paints a picture with his new album Vignette

B.E.L. is the moniker of Louisville native Rick DeChurch, who just released his new album Vignette.

DeChurch is was born and raised in Louisville's east end; after graduating from high school in the mid-80s, he and his band Canticle relocated to Seattle to insert themselves into the thriving grunge scene of the time. He later formed a longtime partnership with Kristen Barry, who was signed to Virgin Records in the mid-90s. After touring with her band, DeChurch pursued releasing music of his own under the name B.E.L.

Vignette is the newest release from the Seattle-based Louisville native. Listen to the new album from B.E.L. below.