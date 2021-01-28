© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Aloe Blacc | The First Cut

By Tyler Franklin
Published January 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
FC w Aloe Blacc thmbnl

Did you know?

- The first record Aloe fell in love with as a child was "Double Dutch Bus" by Frankie Smith, which he and his sister would listen to on a Fisher Price record player.
- Aloe's first group, the hip hop duo Emanon, took its name from a Dizzy Gillespie song.
- Aloe got his first record deal as a vocalist by singing Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" over a hip hop instrumental.

If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!

Music