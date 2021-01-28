Aloe Blacc | The First Cut

Did you know?

- The first record Aloe fell in love with as a child was "Double Dutch Bus" by Frankie Smith, which he and his sister would listen to on a Fisher Price record player.

- Aloe's first group, the hip hop duo Emanon, took its name from a Dizzy Gillespie song.

- Aloe got his first record deal as a vocalist by singing Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" over a hip hop instrumental.

