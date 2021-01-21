Fantastic Negrito | The First Cut

Did you know?

- Xavier ran away from home when he was 12 and never saw his family again.

- Before finding success as Fantastic Negrito, Xavier quit music for five years and sold all of his gear to become a marijuana farmer.

- Playing for his child is what inspired Xavier to finally pick up the guitar again.

If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!